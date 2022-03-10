By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 10:10

Brits to bask in sun as country set to be hotter than Greece. The UK will beat temperatures in Athens, Monaco and the south of France.

Temperatures are set to jump in the UK on Thursday, March 10. Brits can expect temperatures to be in the mid-teens. The UK will reportedly be warmer than Athens, Monaco, Greece and the south of France, according to The Mirror.

By Friday though blustery weather is expected to return. On Thursday Athens can expect 7 degrees. Monaco has been predicted to hit 13 degrees. UK temperatures are expected to peak at 15 or 16 degrees according to The Mirror.

The BBC’s Stav Danaos has said that sunshine will hit the UK. The weather forecaster revealed: “Cold, frosty start for Northern Ireland but bright with some sunshine,”

“Some sunshine getting into western Scotland and it will also be bright across eastern England and the South East where again we will see temperatures very mild for the time of year, 14C or 15C, but even double figures further north and west, it will be a little bit breezier as well.

“As we head through Thursday night it turns cloudier, outbreaks of rain pushing up from central and southern areas and it will spread northwards, across northern England and towards Scotland so more cloud around and more breeze so it will be a milder night for most of us, and a milder night certainly for Northern Ireland.”

He went on to add: “On Friday we see a more active weather front start to sweep in from the Atlantic, that will bring more windy weather but also some heavier rain which will start to push in through south west England, Wales and Northern Ireland as the day wears on.”

