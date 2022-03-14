Mediterranean Youth Orchestra concert in Almuñecar

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 17:33

Image: Almuñecar Town Council

The prestigious Mediterranean Youth Orchestra will give a “Spring” concert in Almuñecar and will be accompanied by the brilliant pianist Susana Gómez Vásquez.

The Mediterranean Youth Orchestra (Joven Orquesta Mediterránea) will be giving a “Spring” concert at 7pm on March 27 at the Casa de la Cultura in Almuñécar. The programme includes two widely performed romantic compositions, Chopin’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2 and Schumann’s Symphony No. 1, “Spring”. The orchestra will be conducted, as usual, by Michael Thomas, a great violinist, conductor and composer.

The orchestra will be accompanied by the pianist Susana Gómez Vázquez, who was born in Madrid and is considered to be one of Spain’s most brilliant young pianists. She graduated from the Royal Academy of Music before completing two master’s degrees in Barcelona and Cologne. Her concerts regularly take her all over Europe and Latin America and she has won numerous prizes, including the first prize at the Colburn International Virtual Piano Seminar in 2020.

Tickets cost 18 euros and can be purchased online at www.bravoentradas.es, at the Casa de la Cultura in Almuñécar and at Viajes Eroski (Calle Mariana Pineda, 14) in Almuñécar.

