Oscar-winning Hollywood legend passes away aged 71

By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 0:52
Huge Oscar-winning Hollywood actor passes away aged 71.
Actor William Hurt, star of countless hit movies, and Oscar-winner, has passed away today, Sunday, March 13, aged 71.
“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday”, confirmed his son Will to Deadline. Adding, “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time”.
Hurt was Oscar-nominated four times, picking up the statue in 1986 for his role in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman‘, where he played the part of a gay prisoner. He missed out with ‘Children of a Lesser God‘ also in 1986, ‘Broadcast News‘ in 1987, and David Cronenberg’s 2005 classic, ‘A History of Violence’.
More recently he starred in some of the huge Marvel films, including ‘The Incredible Hulk’, in 2008, and ‘Black Widow’, in 2021. He was also in a string of ‘Avengers’ films, and ‘Robin Hood’.
Known for his acting versatility in a career spanning several decades, Hurt was not a lover of the fame that his work brought him. ‘It’s not right that my privacy is invaded to the extent that it is”, he told the New York Times in 1989.
Adding, ‘I’m a very private man, and I have the right to be. I never said that because I was an actor you can have my privacy, you can steal my soul. You can’t’.
He starred as Stephen Holstrom in the TV series ‘Pantheon’ in one of his last roles.
