By Guest Writer • 14 March 2022 • 15:18

Opening of the new advice centre Credit: Marbella Council

THE Marbella Council has set up an Information Centre for Ukrainians at the civic headquarters of Las Albarizas.

The intention is to help and advise people already living in Marbella or those who arrive as refugees looking for assistance.

According to mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who visited the office on Friday March 11, the city has already welcomed more than 100 Ukrainian nationals who have relatives or friends in the municipality.

“We have launched this centre, in which there will be a space assigned to the Maydan Ukrainian association, in order to be an information and management point for people who are arriving in our city,” said Muñoz,

It will be a place of organisation and coordination between the different municipal delegations as well as the services that other administrations such as the Junta de Andalucia or the central government are setting up.

With 2,800 Ukrainians resident in Marbella, this is an important community and the mayor met with president of the Maydan association, Olena Sampara at the centre.

Olena Sampara thanked the mayor and said how much the Ukrainian community valued the availability of the Adolfo Suárez Congress Centre to coordinate the collection and shipment of basic necessities and products to Ukraine and she was grateful for the support that they are receiving from Spaniards.

