15 March 2022

Credit: UK Gov

Thousands of Brits sign up to host Ukrainian refugees within hours of the scheme opening.

Within hours of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme opening, more than 43,000 people had opted to help out refugees. Michael Gove the Housing and Communities Secretary has thanked the public in the UK for: “supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours”.

Anyone taking in a refugee will be offered an incentive of £350 each month. The incentive will be tax-free. According to The Express, hosts will not need to provide living expenses and food.

The scheme can be applied for online. Anyone wanting to take part will be vetted by the local authorities. Accommodation must be available for a minimum period of six months and will be checked to ensure it is suitable.

The UK government has faced much criticism over its response to the refugee crisis since it began. Mr Grove believes that the new scheme will grow rapidly.

Mr Grove commented that: “The United Kingdom stands with Ukrainian people.” He also said that the refugees are “victims of savage, indiscriminate, unprovoked aggression.”

The government scheme has come under fire though. GMB viewers believe that the payments are not sufficient and that many people will not be able to afford to take refugees in.

One viewer commented: “So a single person offering spare rooms to a refugee family gets £350 but has to subsidize the family for other costs? Loss of single person council tax, heating, electric, food etc? Unfortunately I couldn’t afford that.”

