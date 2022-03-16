By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 March 2022 • 20:37

15-point peace deal being seriously discussed document. image: [email protected]_Shmyhal

Optimism that a deal might be within reached in Ukraine has risen with reports that a 15-point peace deal is on the table and is being seriously discussed.

Despite the ongoing assault on Kyiv and other major cities, both Ukraine and Russia have appeared more optimistic ahead of another scheduled round of peace talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that a neutral military status was being “seriously discussed” by the two sides and that agreement on this issue could see a cessation of hostilities. .

That view was echoed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said Russia’s demands for ending the war were becoming “more realistic”.

According to the Financial Times, a 15-point plan to end the fighting has been drawn up, a plan that includes a ceasefire and a Russian withdrawal, with Kyiv having to accept neutrality and curbs on its armed forces.

Zelenskyy had already hinted that the bid to join NATO would have to be sacrificed in the bid to end the war, but it is understood that Ukraine would have to promise not to allow foreign military bases or weaponry into the country in exchange for protection from allies such as the US, UK and Turkey.

But the status of Ukrainian territories taken by Russian forces in 2014 could be a major stumbling block for an agreement.

Mr Lavrov said “the business-like spirit” starting to surface in the talks “gives hope that we can agree on this issue.”

Speaking on he said on Russian channel RBK TV he said: “A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees.

“There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”

Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the sides were discussing a possible compromise idea for a future Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.

With the conflict only weeks old NATO has already decided that it must strengthen its defences according to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who said: “We need to reset our military posture for this new reality.

“Ministers will start an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains.”

Zelensky spoke to the US Congress today March 16th drawing comparisons with Pearl Harbour and 9/11, again repeating calls for further assistance saying: “We need you right now.”

Russia President Vladimir Putin, who has insisted the operation in Ukraine is unfolding “according to plans” has said: “We are ready for talks.”

With the 15-point peace deal being seriously discussed, one has to question Russia’s intentions having already lied to the West invading the country when it said it was recalling its troops.

