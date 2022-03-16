Urgent hunt launched for three missing schoolboys

By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 12:40

Credit: Police

An urgent hunt has been launched for three missing schoolboys. The boys aged nine, 13 and 14 are thought to have disappeared together, according to the police.

Police have launched an urgent hunt for three missing boys who vanished on Tuesday, March 15. When last seen, the boys were in Cumbria’s Witherslack. The boys have been named as Harley Anderton, 14, Kye Hollingworth, 13, and Logan Gray, 9.

A spokesperson for Cumbria police commented: “Police are concerned for the welfare of three young people missing from Witherslack.

“They were all reported missing earlier today (15 March) and are believed to be together.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who has information on their whereabouts to contact police.”

The police have called for anyone with any information to come forward. The police can be contacted on 101 with incident number 117 of 15 March.

According to the police: “Harley is described as being 5ft 6 inches tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. It is believed he may be wearing a green jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

“Kye is described as being 6ft tall, large build and has short black curly hair. It is believed he may be wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

“Logan is described as being 4ft tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. It is believed he may be wearing a grey jumper, white polo shirt, black trousers and black trainers.”

