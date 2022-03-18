By Matthew Roscoe • 18 March 2022 • 6:42

BREAKING: Lviv International Airport in Ukraine has been bombed. Credit: @sentdefender/ Twitter

BREAKING: Lviv International Airport in Ukraine has been bombed.

UKRAINE CRISIS – Reports of several loud explosions have been heard in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, with smoke spotted billowing out of the Lviv International Airport after apparently being bombed by Russian Cruise Missiles on Friday, March 18.

Videos show the black cloud of smoke pouring out from the vicinity of the airport and according to Sky News, four missile strikes were carried out at the airport.

The news outlet noted that three to four blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv at around 6.30 am local time.

Ukrainian 24 television station published a short video on Telegram showing a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke rising on the horizon.

Local reports are suggesting that the attack could have been targetting the aircraft factory on site.

Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport sits 43 miles east of the Polish border.

This isn’t the first alleged attack on a Ukrainian airport.

On March 2, Russian airstrikes bombed the airport in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

Several Russian warships were spotted near the city with reports at the time suggesting that the strike was carried out on the city’s airport by the Russian Navy.

Then on March 3, footage emerged of the world’s largest plane, the AN-225 Mriya, destroyed at Hostomel airport, located on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The Antonov AN-225 Mriya is believed to have been destroyed after the airport suffered airstrikes from Russian forces in the early days of the conflict in Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.