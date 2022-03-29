Nerja renovates Verano Azul Park steps

By Tamsin Brown • 29 March 2022 • 17:22

Image: Nerja Town Hall

The Nerja Town Hall has finished renovating the steps leading to the Verano Azul Park, which had been in a poor condition

Nerja Town Hall has completed the renovation of the steps leading to the Verano Azul Park from Avenida Antonio Ferrandis Chanquete. The project has had an investment of 13,009.32 euros, financed with Nerja’s own resources, and has been executed by municipal staff.

The announcement was made on March 23 by the councillor for Municipal Services, Gema García, who was accompanied by the coordinator of Operational Services, David Román, on a visit to the area to see the results of the project.

Gema García described the initiative as “a much-needed intervention, given the poor condition of the steps, which were a danger to users”. She said: “We have improved both sets of steps and have carried out works of adaptation and repair, renewed the flooring and installed new handrails.”

The project is part of the Infrastructure and Equipment Plan for the promotion of local employment, included in the Municipal Plan of Action created in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.