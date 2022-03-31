By Tamsin Brown • 31 March 2022 • 12:59

Image: Arthritis Action

Arthritis is a painful condition that can affect everyday activities, but certain things can be done to keep it under control. Read on for some tips for living with arthritis.

Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints. The most frequent cause of arthritis is the wear and tear of the cartilage that protects the joint and prevents friction between the bones. The weakening of the cartilage can cause the bones to come into contact with each other, resulting in symptoms such as pain and reduced mobility of the joint.

The fluctuating temperatures that are typical of spring can make the symptoms of arthritis worse. Fortunately, there are a few things that can help with the pain and stiffness.

Maintain a constant body temperature

Sudden changes in body temperature can make symptoms worse as the body’s tissues can expand and put more pressure on the nerves. Keeping warm improves circulation and helps to relax joints, reducing stiffness and pain.

Exercise regularly

Going for a walk or a bike ride can help to keep joints warm and reduce symptoms, but if you are going to make changes to your normal exercise routine or have any questions about the best type of exercise for you, consult your doctor.

Get enough vitamin D

Vitamin D helps keep bones strong and reduces inflammation. You can take supplements, get some sun for a few minutes every day or eat foods rich in vitamin D, such as fish, dairy products or eggs.

Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water is essential for good health anyway, and for people with arthritis, being dehydrated can increase joint pain due to lack of lubrication.

