By Sally Underwood • 05 April 2022 • 12:09
Costa del Sol community favourite Bill Brady dies
Bill Brady passed away close to his beloved wife Patty following an illness.
Euro Weekly News Sales Director Benjamin Wickham said: “I have known Bill for many years and this news saddens me so.
“A beautiful man inside and out and I wished I had taken more time while you was still with us.
“We don’t say goodbye Bill, its just Hasta Luego mi amigo. I know we will see each other again one day.
“Meanwhile, have a scotch in the sky and know you are in all our hearts. Lots of love, your friend Benjamin and everyone at the Euro Weekly News family.”
Originally from London, Sally is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a journalist for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
