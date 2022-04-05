Trending:

Costa del Sol community favourite Bill Brady dies

By Sally Underwood • 05 April 2022 • 12:09

On Tuesday, April 5, the Costa Del Sol lost a true gentleman, Bill Brady, who had been a resident of Spain for more than 30 years.

Bill Brady passed away close to his beloved wife Patty following an illness.

Euro Weekly News Sales Director Benjamin Wickham said: “I have known Bill for many years and this news saddens me so.


“A beautiful man inside and out and I wished I had taken more time while you was still with us.

“We don’t say goodbye Bill, its just Hasta Luego mi amigo. I know we will see each other again one day.

“Meanwhile, have a scotch in the sky and know you are in all our hearts. Lots of love, your friend Benjamin and everyone at the Euro Weekly News family.”


