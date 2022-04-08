By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 12:33

Man United make decision over Marcus Rashford's future Credit: Instagram @marcusrashford

Following Marcus Rashford’s recent performances, Manchester United have reportedly made decisions in regard to the Footballer’s future.

24-year-old Marcus Rashford has faced a difficult season following his return after a shoulder injury, scoring only five times in 27 appearances, seeing the player’s ratings drop dramatically.

Rashford was not in the starting line-up for last Saturday’s Man Utd Leicester City match, which resulted in a 1-1, despite being the only striker available.

Rashford has reportedly considered leaving Man Utd following this latest humiliation, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain allegedly reporting interest in him. Man Utd club chiefs claim that they still see a future for the player within the club.

Erik Ten Hag, a possible candidate for next season’s manager, could be vital in convincing Rashford to stay with the team. Rashford’s contract will end next year but could be extended.

The Sun have cited a source that stated: “Marcus is having a really tough time this season. Especially in the games where he has not started even though United didn’t have another striker available. It’s happened a couple of times, so he is concerned that Ralf Rangnick just doesn’t fancy him. But the club have let him know that the contenders for the manager’s job have told them that he is a vital asset to the club. And that he would still figure strongly in their plans to rebuild.”

“So now Marcus is just staying calm.”