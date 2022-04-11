By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 19:49

Two Palestinian women killed by Israeli forces

Two Palestinian women were killed by Israeli forces over the weekend following a period of escalating tension between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

On Sunday 10, April, two Palestinian women were killed by Israeli forces after one ran towards troops and the other stabbed a soldier in a separate incident on the occupied West Bank according to Israeli security officials.

The incidents follow a succession of deadly Arab attacks in Israel, which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is calling a “new wave of terrorism”, combating this wave by ordering Israeli raids on the West Bank.

The woman who was shot in Bethlehem, after refusing to stop following warning shots and calls from soldiers, was not carrying a weapon, but the Israeli army has stated that it has started an investigation on the incident.

The other incident as told by Israeli security officials, occurred outside the Tomb of the patriarchs, when a woman carrying a knife was shot following her attack of a paramilitary border policeman, who was reportedly lightly wounded. The Palestinian Health Ministry have since confirmed the two deaths.

These deaths put the Palestinian death count up to more than 20 killed by Israeli forces since January, with Israeli forces on red alert following Israel’s Arab minority’s attacks.

