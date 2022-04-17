Amanda Holden shows off her curves on a sun-soaked Easter break in California

By Fergal MacErlean • 17 April 2022 • 16:37

Credit: @noholdenback, Instagram

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has shared scantily-clad snaps with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Amanda Holden in California looks stunning in a zebra print bikini.

And beside Santa Monica’s famous pier in California, she uploaded an additional snap where she looks the ultimate bronzed beach babe as she lay on the sand wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts.



She captioned the post: ‘Happy Easter Sunday. Did you all enjoy @BGT? More tonight from 7:35pm.’

One of Amanda Holden´s fans praised her toned figure: “You get younger each day and have a fab figure!! Happy Easter to you.”

Another impressed fan wrote: ‘Christ almighty Amanda wow. xxx.’

The post comes after fifty-one-year-old Amanda wiped away tears on Britain’s Got Talent return on Saturday night, when a dad in the audience was surprised by his two young daughters.

Unsuspecting contestant Nick Edwards was left gobsmacked when his mum and young daughters appeared on stage, to get him to audition.

“Are you joking? That’s my mum,” he was heard saying from his seat.



After some encouragement, a reluctant Nick, 35, made his way to the stage, where he said he had lost confidence in his singing.

He told the judges: ‘Hopefully I’ll keep the nerves and crying away while I do this.’

His performance, dedicated to his daughters, was memorable.

Amanda was overcome with emotion and said that she and Alesha Dixon were ‘in bits’ watching his performance.

Nick advanced to the next round of the competition.