By Tamsin Brown • 17 April 2022 • 10:41

'Water Curtains' exhibition in Finestrat shows visitors two times and places at once. Image: Finestrat Town Hall

The “Water Curtains: Art Encounters” exhibition in Finestrat allows visitors to simultaneously discover two times and places and explore the link between water and life.

The exhibition “Water Curtains: Art Encounters” by Nelly Gerouard and Jean-Marc Baude, two experienced French artists who have lived in Finestrat for many years, can be seen until April 30 at the Museu de Finestrat. It is an artistic investigation, carried out with the Leonardo da Vinci Scholarship from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1993, on the way in which life is linked to water and fountains.

The exhibition includes seven photographic works that are presented as curtains, allowing the observer to simultaneously discover two places and times on a journey through the Valencian Community; a journey to Finestrat, Valencia, Elche and other small Valencian towns.

The Museum of Finestrat is located at the entrance to the historic quarter of the beautiful Finestrat, in the Font de Carré park. It is made up of two buildings: a traditional farmhouse that originally dates back to the end of the 19th century, now restored, and a newly created annexe building with two floors housing ethnology and archaeology collections.

For more information, call 660 70 54 20 or email [email protected].

