Magical ‘White Night’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 May 2024 • 15:21

Malaga's Noche en Blanco Photo: Facebook

Malaga’s Noche en Blanco 2024 in will be held on Saturday May 18 with the slogan ‘The Magical’ with a programme of 151 free activities between 8pm and 1am.

Most of the activities scheduled for this night revolve around the theme chosen by popular vote: ‘The magical’. The full programme is available at the following link: www.lanocheenblancomalaga.com.

There will be music in Patio de las Cadenas of Malaga Cathedral and in Plaza de la Merced. While in Plaza del Obispo, musical groups linked to the ‘Fundación Musical Málaga‘ will perform, in Plaza de la Marina square the ‘Orquesta del Soho’ will play, and in Plaza de la Constitución square the ‘Orquesta Sinfónica’ perform a concert dedicated to famous soundtracks from television series.

In Plaza de la Marina there is a tribute to the magic of Malaga’s sunsets with two musical performances: a selection of hits from the 80s and 90s by members of the Larios Pop del Soho Symphony Orchestra, from the Caixabank Soho Theatre; and a concert by one of the most famous Spanish rock bands: La Guardia.

Finally, one of the most eagerly awaited activities of the Noche en Blanco are the guided tours of the Alcazaba. Registrations can be made digitally through the Eventbrite website. Those interested will be able to choose one of the five available tours each hour between 8pm and midnight.

And as is tradition on this night, the Malaga Tourist Bus joins in with the ‘Magic Walk’ featuring a panoramic tour of the city through an hour-long route.

Around 40,000 flyers in English and Spanish will be distributed in hotels and in all tourist offices as Malaga invites visitors of different nationalities to enjoy this cultural night dedicated to ‘The Magical’.