By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 May 2024 • 15:34
Elda: Where industrial heritage meets cultural riches. Image: Ciudad de Elda Turismo / Facebook.
Elda, a bustling urban centre, stands out as a prime example of industrial progress, boasting expansive spaces, lush greenery, and well-kept attractive corners.
Renowned for its footwear production and global export activity, the city takes pride in its Footwear Museum, Europe’s foremost institution dedicated to this industry.
Rooted in Arab origins, Elda’s urban development began around the 12th-13th century Castle-Palace and the Vinalopó River.
Over time, its urban sprawl has expanded to cover nearly 50 square kilometres.
Elda is steeped in cultural celebrations, evident in its Moors and Christian festivals and lively Holy Week observances.
The city cherishes its traditions, music, and gastronomy, with local delights like wheat olives, gachamiga, and savoury fandango dishes drawing visitors.
Nestled in the valley, Elda boasts scenic attractions like the prominent “La Silla del Cid” mountain and the Vinalopó River.
The region offers numerous trails for hiking and cycling, including paths leading to intriguing archaeological sites such as Casa Colorá and Canalón, dating back to the Chalcolithic and Bronze Ages.
Monastil, an ancient Iberian and Roman settlement, and the medieval Torreta also grace the landscape, contributing to the city’s rich historical tapestry.
Don’t miss the chance to explore Elda’s 12th-century castle, which, though built by the Almohads, has served as a strategic stronghold for various civilisations throughout history and bears witness to numerous conflicts.
Its ten square towers and well-preserved historical relics inside its walls offer fascinating insights into the city’s past.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
