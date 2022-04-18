By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 11:55

Credit: Mayor of Lviv Twitter

Horror as Russian troops shell Ukrainian city of Lviv ‘killing six and wounding eight’. According to reports, one child was among the victims.

On Monday, April 18, the western Ukrainian city of Lviv was bombarded by missile strikes from Russia. The onslaught has been called “barbaric” by a Ukrainian adviser.

After a Russian ship was sunk last week, the country vowed to increase the number of airstrikes on Ukraine. The city of Lviv had been used by refugees fleeing to Poland.

Taking to social media the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi confirmed the strikes. Sadovyi posted: “5 aimed missile strikes on Lviv. Relevant services have already left for the place. We find out more detailed information.”

Confirming the number of dead regional governor Maksym Koyzystkiy revealed: “Objects suffered significant damage. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. As of this hour, 6 dead and 8 injured are known. One child was among the victims.”

An adviser for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed the missile strikes. The adviser commented: “Five powerful missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of ancient European Lviv.

“The Russians continue to barbarically attack Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their ‘right’ … to kill Ukrainians.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.