By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 9:21

The Presidential Office of Ukraine, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine achieves ‘the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century,’ according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson has pledged the UK’s unwavering support to Ukraine on a visit to Kyiv. On Saturday, April 9, Mr Johnson met with President Zelenskyy to discuss the economic and military assistance that the UK can offer to Ukraine.

According to the UK government Mr Johnson: “reiterated that the UK will do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s brave fight against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and ensure its long term security and prosperity.

“The Prime Minister set out new military assistance of 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, to support Ukraine in this crucial phase while Russia’s illegal assault continues. This is in addition to the £100 million worth of high-grade military equipment announced yesterday, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes.”

Mr Johnson commented: “It is a privilege to be able to travel to Ukraine and meet President Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv today.

“Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.

“It is because of President Zelenskyy’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted.

“I made clear today that the United Kingdom stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run.

“We are stepping up our own military and economic support and convening a global alliance to bring this tragedy to an end, and ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.