By Chris King • 19 April 2022 • 19:18

BREAKING NEWS: F1 star has £246k watch snatched while signing autographs.

Charles LeClerc, the Ferrari F1 star has his watch snatched while signing autographs for fans in Italy



Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari F1 star, had his £246,000 (€296,000) Richard Mille watch snatched from his wrist in Italy yesterday, Easter Monday, April 18. The Frenchman is in Italy preparing for this weekend’s Italian Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Monza.

After the first three races of the season, LeClerc tops the driver’s championship having been victorious in two of them. As a result, his popularity among F1 fans has grown, especially on Ferrari’s home soil.

At the time of the incident he was in the Tuscan city of Viareggio, where he was mobbed by hordes of excited fans who recognised him. As the crowd grew, more and more photos were asked, and more autographs being signed.

According to reports, LeClerc never even noticed that his Richard Mille luxury timepiece had even gone missing. The incident was immediately reported to the local police, who are said to be investigating whether the robbery was premeditated, or if an opportunist thief chose the moment.

Andrea Ferrari, LeClerc’s trainer, was with him at the time, and is actually from the city of Viareggio. He has denounced the serious lack of street lighting in the Via Salvatori district where they were when the robbery took place.

“Via Salvatori has been completely in the dark for months. We have been reporting this for months”, Ferrari posted on Instagram. “Well, yesterday evening in Via Salvatori, they have robbed us. Think of arranging the lamps sooner or later? Asking for a friend”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.