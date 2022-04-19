By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 7:37

Credit: Rio Instagram

Helen Mirren’s Stepson Rio Hackford dead at age 51 after a long illness. Rio was probably best known for his roles in The Mandalorian and American Crime Story.

The acting world is in mourning for Rio Hackford, son of Taylor Hackford. Helen Mirren’s stepson died on Thursday in California’s Huntington Beach, as reported by People on April 18.

Screenwriter D.V. DeVincentis paid tribute to his friend and said: “Rio was more attuned to experience than anyone I’ve ever known,

“He would stop what was happening to point it out, compel you to pay attention,”

“He would order you a must-have experience from a beloved menu and hold your eye as you paid attention to what was happening in your mouth. ‘Right, Guy? I mean… right?’ He would put an experience for you on the stereo, then start it over and play it again for you because we were talking over it the first time and ‘Pal, you really have to listen to it.’ ”

Fellow actors also paid tribute and Robin Tunney said: “I was so sad to hear about Rio passing,

“I remember him exiting his old yellow cab in late ’80s Chicago! The car was enormous but Rio could not be dwarfed by his impractical ride. He was too nice to be that handsome.

“Too cool to be that relatable. My Gosh that man was special. RIP Rio.”

Cary Elwes stated: “So sorry for your loss. May his memory always be a blessing.”

