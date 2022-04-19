By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 April 2022 • 13:19

US considering labelling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism Source: theglobalpanorama

The US State Department has said that it is considering labelling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism as it looks to find ways to hold Russia accountable.

Ned Price, s department spokesperson spoke to CNN on Monday April 18th saying: “We’re taking a close look at the facts. We’re taking a close look at the law,

“Whether it is this authority, whether it’s any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it’s effective and appropriate.”

If Russia is added to the list they will join only four other states, North Korea Syria, Iran and Cuba.

In terms of the definition a state sponsor of terrorism is a country that has ““repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism.” That designation would increase the level of sanction against Russia effectively making it easier for the government to take appropriate action.

The comments by Price following a direct appeal by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. The appeal according to the Washington Post came in a recent phone call with US President Joe Biden.

Biden apparently told Zelenskyy that he was willing to explore a range of proposals to exert greater pressure on Moscow, having already said that Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has praised Biden saying, “True words of a true leader. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”

Agreeing to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism could take up to four weeks according to sources within the state department.

