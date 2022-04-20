By Alex Glenn • 20 April 2022 • 10:25

Delight as Spain ditches masks, but where is it still compulsory to wear them? Spain has now published its official bulletin the BOE.

According to the official bulletin, masks will only need to be worn now in health establishments, care homes and on public transport, as reported by 20 minutes on April 20.

Spain officially ditched masks on Wednesday, April 20. The government’s new rules come into effect immediately. Masks still must be worn in three instances though by workers, visitors, customers, users and patients in some cases. Masks must be worn in health centres and establishments, homes for the elderly and on public transport.

Mask must be worn in “health centres, services and establishments” by “workers, visitors and patients, with the exception of persons admitted when they remain in their rooms”.

According to 20 minutes, this includes “hospitals, health centres, blood transfusion centres or pharmacies, mental health hospitals and other inpatient facilities, dental clinics, surgeries of all kinds, assisted reproduction clinics and examination centres, opticians, orthopaedic and hearing aid establishments.”

The Spanish government maintains that masks should be worn in health establishments because they “may have a higher concentration of vulnerable persons” and that the possibility of transmission is higher in these places.

Masks will also remain mandatory in nursing homes and social health centres for workers and visitors when in shared areas.

The final requirement is that masks need to be worn on public transport. This includes air, rail, boats and buses and other forms of public transport. Masks will no longer need to be worn on platforms and at stations, according to 20 minutes.

The full Spanish BOE can be read here.

