News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 24 April 2022 • 12:01

ADRA CAMPAIGN: Ensuring that electric scooters and bicycles use the road and not pavements Photo credit: Adra town hall

On the road ADRA’S Policia Local are cooperating with the General Traffic Directorate (DGT) on a campaign based on communication, surveillance and control to prevent cyclists and the owners of personal mobility vehicles from using the town’s pavements. Road safety and pedestrian security was a town hall priority, municipal sources said.



Cold comfort COLD weather in Spain and Europe delayed the campaigns of Almeria province’s principal agri-food competitors at home and abroad. Sector sources said that by now the provincial producers would usually be cutting back, but instead demand has not fallen off and most vegetable growers are satisfied with prices.

Beach tennis VERA hosts the 20th edition of the Mapfre Beach Tennis World Championships beginning on April 28 and finishing on May 1. The competition organised by Spain’s Tennis Federation, Vera town hall and the Indalo Beach Tennis Club includes categories for the over-30s, 40s and 50s this year.

Grateful thanks NIJAR town hall thanked the Policia Local for their day-to-day work in fighting crime in the municipality which recently included arresting an alleged arsonist and confronting an armed aggressor. There was also praise for the Public Works department for its efforts during the recent episodes of torrential rain.

Lorca drama THE Diputacion provincial council announced the specifications for buying Cortijo del Fraile, the 18th century property that inspired Lorca’s Blood Wedding drama. The decaying mansion and adjoining protected land, which occupies a 218,013-square metre area, is owned by Agricola Mar Menor and will cost an estimated €1.9 million.