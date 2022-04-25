By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 7:48

Huge ash tower: Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts as residents are ordered to remain outside of a two-kilometre exclusion zone.

Mount Anak Krakatoa, the so-called “Child of Krakatoa” erupted spectacularly on Sunday, April 24. The volcano spewed ash into the air forcing the authorities to call on residents to wear masks to protect themselves. The ash cloud reached 3000 metres high.

Speaking to AFP Deny Mardiono of Indonesia’s Geological Agency revealed: “We are still recording continuous eruptions with thick clouds towering at between 500 to 3,000 metres from the peak.”

Mardiono stated that Sunday’s eruption is the largest to happen recently. In the previous few weeks, the Anak Krakatoa volcano has erupted more than 20 times.

In a bid to protect local residents a two-kilometre exclusion zone was set up in the vicinity of the volcano.

Urging locals and tourists to stay away Mardiono commented: “People, including tourists, should adhere to the recommendation from the Geological Agency, which prohibits anyone to be within a 2km radius from the crater.”

As reported by Channelnewsasia: “The volcano has been sporadically active since it emerged from the sea at the beginning of last century in the caldera formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatoa.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.