By Guest Writer • 25 April 2022 • 16:05

Supporting the walk in Estepona Credit: Estepona Council

Walk into the Costa del Sol sunrise for very special charity which cares for those with suicidal tendencies and mental health problems.

In 2009, in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, 400 people set off on the inaugural Darkness Into Light 5km walk to raise funds for suicide prevention charity Pieta.

From small beginnings, the movement has continued to grow, and now there are about 200,000 participants in Darkness Into Light walk each year and the Costa del Sol branch is very active annually.

On May 7, there will be six different towns where the walk will start at sunrise (around 6.30am) and the starting points are;

Biddy Mulligans La Cala de Mijas

Benalmadena Port organized by charity partners Afesol Salud Mental

The Beach House Marbella – This venue has only limited numbers so you must reserve your place after registering

Rose and Thistle Duquesa

Casemates, Gibraltar

Estepona at the Trocadero behind Carrefour

The Estepona Councillor attached to the municipal delegation for Sport and Youth, José Antonio Bandera, the representative of the ‘Pieta House’ Foundation, Carolina Fernández, and the president of the Association of Relatives and People with Mental Illness of the Costa del Sol (AFESOL) Concha Cuevas got together on April 20 to encourage people to join the walk.

Carolina Fernández confirmed that registrations can now be made online through the website https://afesol.org or the Facebook of ‘Darkness into Light Costa del Sol,’ with a donation of €26 per adult and €5 per child.

