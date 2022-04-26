By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 11:37

Heathrow boss comments on passport delays:"If it's not resolved people won't be able to escape"

Heathrow’s Chief Executive has commented on the current passport delays facing the UK.

Chief Executive of Heathrow Airport, John Holland-Kaye told the PA news agency: “Usually the passport office is very adept at processing passports. It’s really disappointing to hear (about delays). If it’s not resolved, that means people won’t be able to escape. After two years of lockdown we need to make sure people can have a great holiday because a lot of them have vouchers they’ve saved up, they have trips of a lifetime they’ve put on hold and we don’t know when things may be closed again. Making the most of the summer is crucial.”

Speaking to the House of Commons,SNP internal affairs spokesman, Stuart McDonald asked: “All of our constituents have to cancel holidays, miss funerals, rearrange visits and even a new 10-week target is routinely missed. What is being done to prevent this predictable chaos from getting worse? And can we be sure that the 10-week target will not be extended any further as we get closer to summer?”

Home Secretary Kevin Foster stated: “We have no intention of extending this standard any further.Right now we are processing most passports well in it, but we would advise people that this is a very, practically unprecedented surge in demand and if people are planning to travel this summer we would advise them to submit their application as soon as possible.”

The news follows the Director General of HM Passport Office Abi Tierney’s statement earlier this month: “Now that international travel has resumed, we know people will be looking at going away on holiday and yet many people are leaving applying for a passport too late.The summer holidays are fast approaching so if you need a new passport, we urge you to apply now.”