By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 11:37
Heathrow boss comments on passport delays:"If it's not resolved people won't be able to escape"
Chief Executive of Heathrow Airport, John Holland-Kaye told the PA news agency: “Usually the passport office is very adept at processing passports. It’s really disappointing to hear (about delays). If it’s not resolved, that means people won’t be able to escape. After two years of lockdown we need to make sure people can have a great holiday because a lot of them have vouchers they’ve saved up, they have trips of a lifetime they’ve put on hold and we don’t know when things may be closed again. Making the most of the summer is crucial.”
Speaking to the House of Commons,SNP internal affairs spokesman, Stuart McDonald asked: “All of our constituents have to cancel holidays, miss funerals, rearrange visits and even a new 10-week target is routinely missed. What is being done to prevent this predictable chaos from getting worse? And can we be sure that the 10-week target will not be extended any further as we get closer to summer?”
Home Secretary Kevin Foster stated: “We have no intention of extending this standard any further.Right now we are processing most passports well in it, but we would advise people that this is a very, practically unprecedented surge in demand and if people are planning to travel this summer we would advise them to submit their application as soon as possible.”
The news follows the Director General of HM Passport Office Abi Tierney’s statement earlier this month: “Now that international travel has resumed, we know people will be looking at going away on holiday and yet many people are leaving applying for a passport too late.The summer holidays are fast approaching so if you need a new passport, we urge you to apply now.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.