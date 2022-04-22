By Joshua Manning • 22 April 2022 • 16:01

Guardia Civil march two men off Manchester to Malaga Ryanair flight following diversion

Guardia Civil awaited at the Madrid airport to march two men off a Manchester to Malaga Ryanair flight following a flight diversion.

Two “disruptive” Ryanair passengers were marched off the FR3232 10am Thursday flight from Manchester to Malaga by the Guardia Civil after the plane had been forced to divert to Madrid. According to witnesses one of the men was visibly drunk and reportedly “kicked off for no reason”, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

In a statement, Ryanair said: “This flight from Manchester to Malaga diverted to Madrid after two passengers became disruptive during the flight. Crew called ahead to request for Guardia Civil assistance on arrival in Madrid. The aircraft landed normally and both passengers were removed from the plane.The flight continued to Malaga following a delay of 80 mins. Ryanair apologises to affected passengers for this delay which was beyond our control.”

A Ryanair spokesperson stated that the Captain of the plane had phoned ahead to “request Guardia Civil assistance” upon arrival to Madrid, whereupon arrival both men were marched off by the Officers.

One tourist who witnessed the incident stated that one man was ‘kicking off‘ with another passenger for ‘no reason’ “It was a man who was drunk. He kicked off on another passenger for no apparent reason. Some off-duty Merseyside police officers on the flight by chance took him to the back of the plane – and then we got diverted. The off-duty police guys really helped the cabin crew, who did an announcement to ask for assistance.”

