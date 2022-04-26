By Matthew Roscoe • 26 April 2022 • 12:07

Zelensky: "In two months Russia has not achieved anything". Image: Ukrainian government press release

Zelensky: “In two months Russia has not achieved anything”.

The Ukrainian stands defiant against attacks from Putin’s army.

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his nightly address to his nation on Monday, April 25 that ‘Russia has not achieved anything in two months’.

The 44-year-old said: “Russia has launched an offensive against Ukraine in many directions. Missile strikes, air raids, artillery, tanks – everything! Russian troops did not spare anything, any means to kill us, kill Ukrainians and destroy our land.

“In two months, they used more than 1100 missiles against us. Countless bombs and artillery. They tortured, robbed, and executed. They mined our land. Peaceful cities and villages were turned into hell. Some Ukrainian cities and communities were destroyed to the ground. But they did not achieve anything. And they will not achieve.”

The actor-turned-politician made the claim as the war in Ukraine entered its third month.

He added: “Thanks to the courage, wisdom of our defenders, thanks to the courage of all Ukrainian men, all Ukrainian women our state is a real symbol of the struggle for freedom.

“Everyone in the world – and even those who do not openly support us – agree that it is in Ukraine that the fate of Europe, the fate of global security, the fate of the democratic system is being decided.

“And above all, it is being decided what life in the centre and east of our continent will be like and whether there will be life at all.”

Ukraine has faced a resurgence in Russian attacks in recent weeks and has seen Ukrainian soldiers forced into hiding in the besieged city of Mariupol and renewed attacks launched on Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as well as the small eastern city of Kreminna – which have all fallen to Putin’s army.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.