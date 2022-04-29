Television Network

By Nicole King • 29 April 2022 • 9:20

Thank you Karmen for babysitting my Boy :)

It’s heart-warming to get feedback from guests and viewers alike to say that through Marbella Now they are not just getting a broader vision of possibilities for creating income and a richer social life, but also a better understanding of our city and everything our town hall has to offer its international residents.

This week’s show, #MN346, also covers the issue of scammers and how varied the approach of the scam can be. Having been head buyer of a department store group back in the day, no one would think that Lynda Woodin could have fallen victim to such duplicity, twice. She wants to share these experiences as the tenacity of these people to evoke fear and have us follow instructions whilst in total panic or appeal to our sense of ‘anything is possible’ to get us to transfer funds for a rental deposit, sight unseen, is undeniable.

Also important to know, in my humble opinion, are at least a few words of Spanish if living here. Admittedly languages are not the Brit’s forte, but with Ana Bruno it’s a whole different experience. Her private lessons for all ages focus on basic conversational skills rather than grammar and verbs and she’s so creative and joyous that you’ll be surprised at how much you learn whilst thoroughly enjoying the process.

Helping us discover new places to visit is my equally imaginative young intern Daviënn Sträter, brining us her restaurant reviews of the places that are most taking her fancy.

Making the most of an unexpected situation are Massimo Cedrini, artist and owner of Excellence Art Gallery and his curator, Giuseppe Carnevale. The building that has housed their melange of chic art café with a constantly changing exhibition of local artists has been sold and their contract not renewed.

Even so business is going on and the gallery is still very much alive although they haven’t found a new ‘home’ yet. It’s inspiring to hear how they have put such a positive twist on what for most would be insurmountable.

Also, this week I’ve included a tribute to Stephen Brooksbank who instigated the creation of Age Concern Marbella, but sadly passed away in 2020; devastating news and a great loss for everyone who knew him. This annual walk along the San Pedro promenade, his favourite ‘paseo’, seems to be the perfect tribute; followed by a luncheon to recall and share memories.

You will love María Maganto who volunteers at the Marbella Rugby Club. Having started her son in rugby a few years ago she has become increasingly more involved, recognising the all-round benefits not just for her son but also for the family unit. I too was taken aback when I went to the club for the similarity of what one would expect in the UK, if not better: grass fields, a clubhouse, teams of all ages and an atmosphere you just want to hang out in.

PS. You can watch Marbella Now on RTV Marbella or online – I hope you do join us.

www.nicoleking.es • www.zerohero.es • www.u-n-m.org