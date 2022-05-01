By Joshua Manning • 01 May 2022 • 14:30

Avatar the highest-grossing film of all time set to see sequel with first images revealed Credit: Twitter @polispol

Avatar the highest-grossing film of all time set to see sequel in December with first images revealed.

The American epic science fiction film, Avatar, was first released in 2009. World renowned director James Cameron, directed, wrote, produced and co-edited the film, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana taking on the lead roles.

Spanish film director and Streamer, Pol Turrents (who is not involved in the production of the film in any way) took to twitter to excitedly share the news of the first images of the Avatar sequel being released:

“First images of the Avatar sequel.

An unprecedented campaign is coming with these films…

The release schedule:

Avatar2: The Way of Water (16/12/22)

Avatar3: The Seed Bearer (20/12/24)

Avatar4: The Horseman of Tulkun (18/12/26)

Avatar5: The Quest for Eywa (22/12/28)”

Primeras imágenes d la secuela de Avatar.

Se viene campaña sin precedentes con estas pelis…

El calendario d estreno:

Avatar2: El camino dl agua (16/12/22)

Avatar3: El portador d semillas (20/12/24)

Avatar4: El jinete d Tulkun (18/12/26)

Avatar5: La búsqueda d Eywa (22/12/28) pic.twitter.com/M7599kWyrm — Pol Turrents (@polispol) April 30, 2022

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” according to the official synopsis.

Avatar continues to hold the record for the highest-grossing film in history. A milestone from which Cameron’s film was removed for a while by Avengers: Endgame and which it regained after its re-release in Chinese cinemas at the beginning of 2021.

