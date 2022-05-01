By Joshua Manning • 01 May 2022 • 12:13

Queen of Spain sparks viral controversy after sending Spanish sausage to Ukraine

The Queen of Spain has sparked viral controversy after reportedly sending grenade launchers and Spanish sausage to Ukraine.

On Friday,29, April, the Former Official Twitter of International PR Secretariat for HQ of National Resistance of Euromaidan posted: “Sticks with Spanish sausage were hidden in boxes with grenade launchers arrived from #Spain, and a postcard with the caption was added: “I wish you victory! With love, Leticia » Our fighters didn’t immediately realize that it was the signature of the Queen of Spain”

Sticks with Spanish sausage were hidden in boxes with grenade launchers arrived from #Spain, and a postcard with the caption was added: “I wish you victory! With love, Leticia »

Our fighters didn’t immediately realize that it was the signature of the Queen of Spain pic.twitter.com/uRkBnN1SdO — Euromaidan PR (@EuromaidanPR) April 29, 2022

The news follows the Spanish Government announcing the delivery of more than 1,300 grenade launchers and ammunition to the Ukrainian army to enable it to defend itself against the Russian invasion, in early March, but there was no mention of Queen Letitzia sending a handwritten note nor Spanish sausage, at that time or after.

The news has gone viral on Twitter with many users debating whether or not the bizarre package was actually sent or if the story is fake news:

“Thank goodness that the EU is doing its best to keep information truthful and honest, preventing us from reading Russian propaganda.” posted @NeoLinkNavi

Menos mal que la UE hace todo lo posible para mantenee una información veraz y honesta, impidiendo que leamos la propaganda rusa. https://t.co/py2lC4VvU2 — EVAngelion 🔻 (@NeoLinkNavi) April 30, 2022

“I saw it yesterday on that Ukrainian news agency thing, and they’re believing all over Europe that we’ve put a sausage in the grenade launchers with a note of encouragement from the Queen. It’s WTF even for this crazy time” posted another user.

“What a time to be online.” stated another, “Can anyone take seriously or believe a channel that publishes “news” like this? Please…” said another user.

