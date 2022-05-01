By Joshua Manning • 01 May 2022 • 11:41

Massive blow to Putin with reports of top Russian Major General killed in airstrike Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Reports of top Russian Major General Andrey Simonov being killed in an airstrike are flooding social media.

Russia has seen major losses due to airstrikes by Ukrainian forces, with Ukraine reporting that the Russian Chief of Staff Major General Andrey Simonov has been killed by Ukrainian forces.

“Ukrainian sources are claiming this artillery strike on a 2nd Army Russian command post near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, killed Major General Andrey Simonov. It’s yet to be confirmed by Russian sources but it’s significant they named a specific general,” read a tweet posted by user @JimmySecUK, showing footage of an artillery strike near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, that allegedly killed the top Russian General.

Ukrainian sources are claiming this artillery strike on a 2nd Army Russian command post near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, killed Major General Andrey Simonov. It's yet to be confirmed by Russian sources but it's significant they named a specific general. pic.twitter.com/bohq0iX56G — Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) April 30, 2022

Another twitter user, @Flash43191300, posted: “As a result of a distant attack on the frontline command post of Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, Russian General Andrey Simonov was eliminated. According to Glavred, citing sources, the general was killed as a result of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Izium area.”

According to a report released by the Ukrainian National Guard on April 30, they found a Russian 2nd Corps command post near Izyum, northeast of Kharkiv, and reported the coordinates back to the Ukrainian army, which opened fire on the coordinates, killing more than 30 combat vehicles and armoured vehicles and about 100 Russian soldiers, including General Simonov.

Russia has not as of yet confirmed the death of Major General Andrey Simonov with Ukraine announcing further official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces specifying destroyed Russian military vehicles and personnel eliminated.

