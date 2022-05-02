Yellow weather alert issued for parts of Andalucia

By Chris King • 02 May 2022 • 19:23

Yellow weather alert issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, for Malaga province



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency will issue a yellow weather alert this Tuesday, May 3, for parts of Malaga province. A similar situation will exist in Jaen, Cordoba, and Sevilla, with bad storms forecast for these regions.

As stated on the AEMET website, consulted by Europa Press, the alerts will be in force between 12 midday and 8pm in the Serrania de Ronda, and Vega de Antequera regions. Special precaution is advised in the Sierra Norte de Sevilla, in the entire province of Cordoba, and in the regions of Morena, Condado, Cazorla, and Segura, in Jaen province.

Meanwhile, the meteorological agency foresees a day of cloudy skies in Andalucia, with showers possible. These could be more intense and frequent in the afternoon in the interior of the region, when they will be occasionally accompanied by storms. The storms could be locally strong and accompanied by hail, although rain is less likely in coastal areas.

Snow will settle at around 2,200 metres, and temperatures will decrease in the eastern half of Andalucia, while the rest of the region will see little change. Winds will blow from the west, tending to be variable, except on the Mediterranean coast, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.