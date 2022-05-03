By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 May 2022 • 11:28

Groom gets locked out of his own wedding Source: Weibo

A groom in China has been forced to watch his wedding on his mobile phone after he was locked out by a sudden change in Covid-19 testing rules.

Mr Deng was forced to sit outside the venue and watch proceedings on his mobile phone, with a guest at his wedding livestreaming the event.

With the wedding due to start at 2 p.m. it went ahead without him, however he was later allowed into the building with the wedding being repeated at 6 p.m.

“That was the real start of the wedding, and it was beautiful,” he said.

The incident, which has gone viral, happened on Tuesday, April 26th. Videos of the wedding and the groom siting outside the venue watching on his phone have received more than 210 million views on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter.

According to those who filmed the event, said, Deng “did not get a Covid test and squatted outside to watch the wedding livestream.”

He said: “We were told that we only needed to have a negative Covid PCR test result done within four days to enter the venue. But at 12 noon on [the wedding day] April 26, the hotel told us that everyone had to have a negative test result that was done within 48 hours.

“Mine was outdated by then, so I had to rush to the nearest clinic to get another one.”

Deng was not the only one affected, with than 20 other guests stopped from entering the venue for the same reason.

Although this groom was locked out of his own wedding after the venue changed its Covid-19 rules, in the end they did manage to get married, with Deng having to make a quick visit to get tested for Covid-19.

