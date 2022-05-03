By Matthew Roscoe • 03 May 2022 • 14:39

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage travels to Mallorca in his new film. Image: Karen Ballard/Lionsgate

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage travels to Mallorca in his new film.

The film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is due for release in Spain on May 13.

HOLLYWOOD actor Nicolas Cage travels to Mallorca in his new film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is due for release in Spain on May 13.

The 58-year-old plays himself in the film, which is set on the Island at one point in the film as well as in Croatia, portraying himself as an actor on the decline who is desperate to make one more lasting impact on the film industry.

In the film, Cage agrees to travel to Mallorca to be seen at the birthday party of a multimillionaire fan, played by actor Pedro Pascal of Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian fame.

However, this is not the only reference to the Spanish territory in the film, as the Academy Award winner is also involved in a surreal plot in which he has to rescue the daughter of the president of Catalonia.