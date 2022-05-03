By Matthew Roscoe • 03 May 2022 • 14:39
Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage travels to Mallorca in his new film. Image: Karen Ballard/Lionsgate
HOLLYWOOD actor Nicolas Cage travels to Mallorca in his new film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is due for release in Spain on May 13.
The 58-year-old plays himself in the film, which is set on the Island at one point in the film as well as in Croatia, portraying himself as an actor on the decline who is desperate to make one more lasting impact on the film industry.
In the film, Cage agrees to travel to Mallorca to be seen at the birthday party of a multimillionaire fan, played by actor Pedro Pascal of Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian fame.
However, this is not the only reference to the Spanish territory in the film, as the Academy Award winner is also involved in a surreal plot in which he has to rescue the daughter of the president of Catalonia.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by Tom Gormican and the cast, in addition to Cage and Pascal, includes Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Moore, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, Alessandra Mastronardi and Spanish actor Paco León, who is making his debut in the North American market, as reported by Ultima Hora.
Those who have already seen the film raved about the chemistry between the movie’s two stars.
Stockbuster Film said: “Nick Cage’s latest is absurdly funny, coercively charming and a joy to watch, a referential self-portrait that is buoyed up even further by top-notch performances from @PedroPascal1 and Sharon Horgan.”
“Just got done seeing The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and by God, I loved Nicolas Cage’s and Pedro Pascal’s chemistry, could have been a little longer, but still a pretty good film,” a Twitter user wrote.
Just got done seeing The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,and by God I loved Nicolas Cage’s and Pedro Pascal’s chemistry, could have been a little longer, but still a pretty good film (Nicholas and Pedro on acid is truly an experience lol)#TheUnbearableWeightOfMassiveTalent pic.twitter.com/L25nbRLn2n
— Darkmessiah2000 (@darkmessiah2000) May 1, 2022
Another person said: “I just finished watching The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and it was so much fun! Nic Cage is back, not that he went anywhere…”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
