By Guest Writer • 03 May 2022 • 14:39

Presentation of the MBE Credit: Patricia Gómez Picard Twitter

HUGH ELLIOTT, British Ambassador to Spain visited Mallorca to present Honorary MBE to doctor at Son Espases hospital.

The award was given to Juan José Segura-Sampedro on Monday May 2 in recognition of his services and dedication to keeping British tourists safe and treating them when necessary. In the presence of Patricia Gómez Picard Balearic Minister of Health.

Accompanied by Consul General for the Balearics, Lloyd Millen and Vice Consul Lucy Gorman, he also had meetings with President of the Balearic Government Francina Armengol and President of the Consell de Mallorca Catherine Cladera.

The Ambassador last visited the Consell a year ago and at that time, the main topic of conversation was situation with the pandemic and recovery of the tourist industry.

Both parties agreed that the vaccination procedures and the efforts of all to fight the virus had borne fruit and now the Consell de Mallorca had a good plan for promoting tourism worldwide but particularly wished to see the return of British holidaymakers.

She explained the desire for Mallorca to lead the transformation and be a benchmark in sustainable, quality destinations throughout the year, consolidating the island as a sports destination, promoting tourism sustainability projects with the Next Generation funds and looking for tourism that improves the quality of life of residents and workers and the tourist experience of visitors.

The UK ambassador said that “more than a million compatriots visited the Balearic Islands in 2021; I am very grateful to the Balearic authorities for the continued support they provide to British tourists and residents, and I am confident that this collaboration will continue to gain momentum.”

The visit to President Armengol was more of a courtesy call although it is reported that discussions took place about residency issues, delay in issuing new passports and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Thank you for reading ‘British Ambassador to Spain visited Mallorca to present Honorary MBE’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.