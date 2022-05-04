James Corrigan – The king of clubs and friend to the stars

By Laura Kemp • 04 May 2022 • 13:20

Maureen Prest with King of Clubs book. Image - EWN

Following the success of King of Clubs, the very personal memoirs of visionary showman James Corrigan, the book is now in talks for a new and exciting TV series.

Maureen Prest, PR manager for James Corrigan and wife of musician John Paul Jones, has seen huge success from her book about James Corrigan, owner of Batley Variety Club – a large nightclub built in the 1960s where local people had the chance to watch some of the biggest performers in the business.

The nightclub was built in the most unlikely place – a large industrial estate – and attracted a large amount of press due to the undeniable charm of James and the stars the club attracted. It was a hugely popular venue that was open for 10 years and saw some of the biggest stars such as Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey, Gracie Fields and Tommy Cooper grace the stage.

After taking part in a number of documentaries about James and Batley, Maureen decided to tell the story herself – as long as it was the real story. Maureen said of writing the book: “I enjoyed writing it, and I didn’t need to do much research because I was there! I am surprised it has taken off like it has, I’ve even had messages from British libraries telling me that it is one of the books that is taken out the most.”

Maureen said of James: “He had the most amazingly persuasive way about him, he was a charming man who was very proud of Batley.”

When asked about her favourite memory of working at the club, Maureen said: “My favourite memory is of Louie Armstrong. For such a big international artist he was so lovely and made an effort to meet all of his fans.”

Now, King of Clubs is due to be made into a television series, with British screenwriter of Holby City, Joe Ainsworth, bringing the story to screens. Maureen said: “Joe had read the book and got in contact, so we are working on the script now and in talks to get it funded.”

“I think Michael Sheen would be perfect to play the part of James and Sheridan Smith would be good to play my part.”

“I can’t wait to see it on TV and Joe is a great guy – I am very honoured to have him on board.”

King of Clubs is available to buy on Amazon now, click here to get your copy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.