Police cordon off large area of Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre

By Alex Glenn • 05 May 2022 • 9:11

Police have reportedly cordoned off a large area of ‘blood splattered’ Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre.

Police officers have been seen outside Morrisons and officers have taped off a large area according to the Manchester Evening News. So far the exact nature of the incident is not known. The incident began late on Wednesday night, May 4.

One eyewitness told the paper though that police had set up two cordons. One cordon is reportedly near Morrisons and the other is said to be near Boots and Five Guys.

Traffic in the city centre area has been diverted and Go North West took to Twitter to share an update. The organisation posted: “Service Update: Due to police incident Piccadilly Gardens services are diverted via Dale Street Newton Street inbound to city only.”

Transport for Greater Manchester also updated travellers on the situation according to The Express and said: “ROAD CLOSED: Oldham Street, City Centre has been closed Back Piccadilly down to Piccadilly due to a police incident.

“@FirstManchester, @StagecoachGM and @gnwbus services are diverting omitting Piccadilly.

“Customers to use stops on Lever Street.”

