By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 May 2022 • 9:39

Lewis Hamilton put on notice as he escapes F1 ban Source: Twitter

Seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton has escaped a F1 ban after he threatened to withdraw from the Miami Gran Prix if told to remove his jewellery.

Drivers were put on notice at the last meeting by the new race steward, who said he would begin enforcing the long-standing rule banning drivers from wearing jewellery.

Hamilton has appeared at Friday’s pre-race conference wearing three watches, eight rings and four necklaces, according to a report in the Daily Express.

Hamilton, who begrudgingly removed his earrings ahead of Friday’s practice session, has since been given a “grace period” to remove his nose ring, according to Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz.

He isn’t the only driver who wears jewellery, according to Kravitz. The most high profile of the drivers who do, some believe that Hamilton is being singled out unfairly.

The grace period offered is, according to Kravitz because the hole through which the nose ring was inserted, has closed up and will need to be surgically removed.

No details have been provided on the grace period, with questions remaining whether he will be able to have it removed before the race on Sunday.

Now it remains to be seen whether Lewis Hamilton can focus on the race, as he escapes a F1 ban, or whether he will continue to struggle as he has done so far this season.

