Businesses in Orihuela, Alicante, receive official approval with coveted Sicted recognition

By Linda Hall • 08 May 2022 • 18:01

Caption: SICTED RECOGNITION: Orihuela business-owners with Francesc Colomer, Carolina Gracia and Maria Garcia Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

Class act

NINETEEN Orihuela and Orihuela Costa firms received Tourist Destinations Comprehensive Quality Systems (Sicted) certificates for the first time.

They were also renewed for a further 16 local businesses linked to tourism.

Sicted is a Spanish government initiative created to promote competitive and sustainable tourist destinations by offering quality products and services from both the public and private sectors.

These official seals of approval were presented at an event that was held at Orihuela Costa’s Club Nautico and attended by Francesc Colomer, who heads the regional government’s Tourism Board.

Also present were Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia and city hall’s Tourism councillor Maria Garcia.

“Sicted represents a team victory that is better than any other programme,” Colomer said as he thanked the Sicted holders for understanding that quality was something that could not be abstract.

“A tourist city imakes it possible for happiness to reach the lives of others,” he said. “And that has to be the result of regular, measured and recognised work, not a chance happening.”

Carolina Gracia stressed the need to make everyone aware of all that Orihuela had to offer as a tourist destination.

She also called for cooperation between firms. “Orihuela has important attractions, we are Mediterranean history and we have companies of great value,” she said.

Orihuela was one of the first Valencian Community tourist destinations to recognise businesses that provided outstanding tourist services and had been doing so for 10 years.

“Their number has steadily increased since then, with 72 firms awarded Orihuela quality certificates,” Gracia said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.