By Joshua Manning • 12 May 2022 • 9:02

BREAKING NEWS: Plane with 113 passengers catches fire on runway in China Credit: Twitter @ChinaAVReview

On Thursday, May, 12, a Tibet Airlines plane caught fire after veering off the airport runway in Chongqing, China.

The plane was departing from the city of Chongqing, China, to Nyingchi, Tibet, carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members, when the crew noticed “abnormalities” and suspended take off before the plane caught fire.

“Breaking: Tibet Airlines A319 runway excursion at Chong Qing Intl Airport,” read a tweet posted by China Aviation Review, alongside footage of the burning plane being extinguished by emergency services.

Breaking: Tibet Airlines A319 runway excursion at Chong Qing Intl Airport. pic.twitter.com/kasNSz3glP — ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) May 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ChinaAVReview

Credit: Twitter @ChinaAVReview

The Aviation Safety Network posted about the passenger plane catching fire in China on their official website:

“Tibet Airlines flight 9833, an Airbus A319-115, was damaged beyond repair when it was involved in a takeoff accident on runway 03/21 at Chongqing-Jiangbei International Airport (CKG/ZUCK), China.

Forty people from the 122 onboard were injured.”

“Preliminary information indicates the aircraft aborted the takeoff and veered off the runway. A post crash fire ensued, but all occupants were able to exit the aircraft.”

Tibet Airlines have since commented on the incident: “All passengers and crew have been safely evacuated.”

“The injured passengers were all only lightly injured, and have been sent to hospital for treatment.”

The news of the passenger plane catching fire, comes just days after a landslide, that took place in the afternoon of Sunday, May, 8, in Bijie, Guizhou, China.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.