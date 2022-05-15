BREAKING: Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision 2022 with their song “Stefania”

By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 1:02

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision 2022 with their song "Stefania"

On, Sunday, May, 15 Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 66th edition of Eurovision Song Contest that took place in Turin, Italy.

The support for Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 was unanimous with most countries showing their support for Ukraine openly in their performances.

The Eurovision Song Contest organisers spoke on the support given to Ukraine stating: We understand the deep feelings around Ukraine at the moment and believe that the statements of the Kalush Orchestra and other performers expressing support for the Ukrainian people are of a humanitarian, not political nature.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky made an appeal ahead of the final stating: “Very soon in the Eurovision final, the continent and the whole world will hear our native word.I believe that, in the end, this word will be “Victory”! Europe, vote for Kalush Orchestra – № 12!,”

“Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra performed in the final of Eurovision 2022 with the flag of the Donetsk region in the background,” read a tweet showing a picture of Ukraine’s performance.

“The Icelandic group “Systur” supported Ukraine. The girls ended their performance with the phrase “Peace for Ukraine,” read a tweet posted alongside a photo of the contest.

“During the performance, German performer Malik Harris was holding a guitar with the inscription “I stand with Ukraine” on a blue and yellow background,”read a tweet posted alongside a photo of the contest.

“Representatives of Lithuania and Iceland supported Ukraine at Eurovision,” read a tweet posted alongside a photo of the contest.

“Singer Monika Liu (Lithuania) on her Instagram immediately after the performance published the flag of Ukraine with the caption “Glory to Ukraine,” read a tweet posted alongside a screenshot of the Singer’s instagram account.

