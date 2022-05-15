Denia, Alicante, prepares for eighth edition of speed painting competition

By Tamsin Brown • 15 May 2022 • 11:35

Denia, Alicante, prepares for eight edition of speed painting competition. Image: Denia Town Hall

Participants in Denia’s speed painting competition are given the chance to have their work exhibited and to win a range of other prizes.

Denia will be holding the eighth edition of its Speed Painting Competition, organised by the Department of Culture of the Denia Town Hall and the Association of Artists of the Marina Alta (ADAMA). Anyone aged 16 or over is welcome to participate.

The location of the competition will be the historic centre of Denia and inside Denia Castle. Participants are free to use any techniques they wish.

The jury will be made up of people who are linked to the world of art and have been selected by the Department of Culture. Paintings will be judged on their technical and artistic quality, composition, creativity and originality, and the one that wins the first prize will remain the property of the Denia Town Hall.

The top five paintings will be exhibited at the Casa de Cultura from June 15 to 30 and there will also be cash prizes and special prizes for the top local and regional artists.

Inscriptions can be made until June 7 and the competition itself will take place on Sunday, June 12. More information about the registration process and the rules of the competition can be found at https://denia.net/inscripcion-concurso.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.