By Guest Writer • 16 May 2022 • 13:13

Catwalk to help Rory walk Credit: Umbrellas Facebook

MARBELLA Food Fairy Kara Jaye Caradas hosting a charity event at Umbrellas Bar and Barbers in Nueva Andalucia on Sunday May 22.

The event is to raise money for Rory Gallagher, a brave young man suffering from cerebral palsy quadriplegia who is determined that he wants to walk.

There’s a target of €160,000 at https://www.gofundme.com/f/roryswish so that his family can take him to Boston Children’s Hospital for major hip surgeries followed by intensive neurological rehabilitation and so far €77,000 has been raised.

This fundraiser, a first for Umbrellas, will start at 2pm on Sunday and will consist of a catwalk show put on by J Jenique beachwear with offers of great discounts if guests want to purchase any piece during the day.

Then thanks to collaboration with neighbouring restaurant Shelby Club De Carne those attending will enjoy a two-course meal followed by music from resident DJ Vangelis and a raffle to add to the money raised for “Rory’s Wish To Walk” campaign.

Send an email to umbrellaswmarbella.com to make your reservations for what promises to be a great afternoon event in this new and very welcoming venue.

Thank you for reading ‘Marbella Food Fairy Kara Jaye Caradas hosting a charity event’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.