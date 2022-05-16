By Tamsin Brown • 16 May 2022 • 17:03

Promising young athlete Paula de Santos receives sponsorship from Rincon Town Hall. Image: Rincon Town Hall

Paula de Santos is currently one of Rincon de la Victoria’s most promising runners and was thrilled to be told of the sponsorship from the Town Hall, as it will help fund future competitions.

On May 13, the mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, met with the athlete Paula de Santos, her coach and the councillor for Sports, Antonio José Martín, to announce the sponsorship from the Town Hall.

Paula de Santos, aged 21, is one of the most promising athletes in the municipality. She is the current 10,000m champion of Andalucia in the under-23s category and was also recently runner-up on a national level.

Salado said: “We are proud that Paula is from Rincon. She works very hard and has a long way to go. We commit to immediately supporting the athlete with a personal sponsorship that will be signed shortly, and then to do the same with the club.”

The councillor of Sports highlighted “the effort and sacrifice” of the athlete, who is “already among the best of Spanish athletes”.

Paula de Santos welcomed the sponsorship, saying: “I am delighted that the Town Hall is supporting me and the club to which I belong, Málaga Bahía. It is an honour for me.”

