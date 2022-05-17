By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 21:18

DGT issues reminder on how to correctly use Spanish roundabouts Credit: Twitter @DGTes

On Tuesday, May, 17, Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) took to social media to issue a reminder on the correct usage of Spanish roundabouts, a confusing topic for foreigners and Spanish citizens alike.

Taking to Twitter Spain’s DGT posted: “Did you know that the first roundabout in Spain was built in 1976? If you still have doubts about how to drive around them, remember: ✔️Priority is given to those 🚗 driving on the inside.

The exit, always in the right-hand lane and using the indicator.”

¿Sabías que la primera glorieta en España se construyó en 1976? Si aún tienes dudas sobre cómo circular por ellas, recuerda: ✔️Tienen preferencia los 🚗 que circulan dentro

✔️La salida, siempre por el carril de la derecha y usando el intermitente 👉https://t.co/UmY92ewFJb pic.twitter.com/wz8IbMyabg — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) May 17, 2022

They also provided a link to a post on their official website which stated:

Approaching and entering a roundabout are critical moments, when more than half of all accidents occur (54 per cent), according to a study by the AXA insurance company.

When approaching a roundabout, we must look to the left, be patient and not rush. We must reduce our speed, adapting it to the speed stated by signs and the traffic on the road we are driving on. And never enter the roundabout without being sure that it is safe to do so.

And, at all times, keep in mind the main rule at roundabouts: priority goes to the vehicles on the inside. Therefore, always give them the right of way on the approach to the roundabout, even stopping your vehicle if necessary.

Access to the roundabout can be complicated when there are obstacles to visibility, such as other bulky vehicles or a sloping approach. In these cases, slow down as much as necessary and stop before entering if you do not have a full view.

When entering, it is also essential to position yourself correctly: in a roundabout, it is compulsory to enter from the right-hand lane whenever it is free and possible.

Once inside the roundabout, you should drive in the outside lane whenever it is free, and use the other lanes to overtake.

On roundabouts located in urban areas, you are allowed to drive in the lane that best suits your destination, although if you are leaving the roundabout at the first exit, the most advisable option is to use the outside lane.

But be careful: if you are going to take the last exit or change direction, the outside lane may not be the best option on busy roundabouts. In these cases, it is best to use the inside lanes – if there are any – and then gradually look for the outside lane before reaching the exit, signalling each lane change and respecting the priority of other vehicles.

If traffic makes it impossible to change to the outside lane in time, the safest thing to do is to make another turn to find a suitable position. Therefore, when approaching our exit, we should be positioned in the outside lane and signal the exit so that other drivers know that we are leaving the roundabout.

And, a frequently asked question: is exiting the roundabout from the inside lane allowed? The answer is no, as a general rule. The rule requires exiting from the outside right-hand lane to avoid one of the classic driving offences at roundabouts: the ‘crossing’ from the inside lane, a manoeuvre that can lead to a collision with a vehicle travelling in the correct lane.

