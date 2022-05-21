13 German tourists arrested in Mallorca for allegedly setting fire to a bar

By Chris King • 21 May 2022 • 1:58

Image of incident in the resort of El Arenal de Llucmajor. Credit: Facebook - Protecció Civil Llucmajor

The Guardia Civil arrested 13 German tourists suspected of setting fire to a bar next door to their hotel



13 German tourists have been arrested by the Guardia Civil on the Balearic island of Mallorca this Friday, May 20. They stand accused of being the alleged perpetrators of a fire that occurred in a bar attached to the hotel where they were staying in the resort of El Arenal de Llucmajor.

Another adjacent hotel establishment and residential property were also affected by the blaze. As reported by the force, these 13 suspects were detained following a police investigation into the origin of the fire.

As reported by Lucmajor Civil Protection, the fire broke out on Calle Berga de Llucmajor at around 3:30pm, apparently on the green roof of the terrace of a catering establishment attached to a hotel. Firefighters from the Mallorca Fire Brigade, who tackled the blaze, reported that the hotel was evacuated for security reasons.

112 emergency services mobilised patrols from the Local and National Police, along with a 061 ambulance, to the location of the incident. Medics reportedly attended to one injured man at the scene who hurt his leg while escaping from the fire. According to 20minutos.es, Guardia Civil sources also reported that several hotel guests were treated for smoke inhalation.