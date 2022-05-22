Belgium is the first country to introduce compulsory quarantine for those who test positive to monkeypox

By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2022 • 14:09

Monkeypox is an infectious diseased caused by the monkeypox virus. Symptoms begin with fatigue, fever, headache, muscle pains and swollen lymph nodes. This is followed by a rash that forms blisters.

Belgium has become the first country to introduce a compulsory quarantine for those testing positive. Belgium health authorities have confirmed that those who contract the virus will have to self-isolate for three weeks.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed worldwide cases of monkeypox with outbreaks in 12 different countries, 8 of those countries being in Europe.

Spain has reported 30 cases whilst there are 23 confirmed cases in neighbouring Portugal.

The UK Health Security Agency has detected 11 additional cases of monkeypox in England.

Monkeypox can be caught from infected wild animals in parts of west and central Africa. It’s thought to be spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels. You can catch monkeypox from an infected animal if you’re bitten or you touch its blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs.

It may also be possible to catch monkeypox by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked thoroughly, or by touching other products from infected animals (such as animal skin or fur).

Monkeypox can also be spread through:touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash, touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs and the coughs or sneezes of a person with the monkeypox rash.

The time from exposure to onset of symptoms is typically around 10 days. The duration of symptions is generally two to four weeks.