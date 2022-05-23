Ainsley Harriott saves woman from drowning at Chelsea Flower Show

By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2022 • 15:10

Cookery legend and loveable TV presenter, Ainsley Harriott MBE, has been hailed a hero after saving a woman from drowning at the Chelsea Flower Show today.

The opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show made a dramatic start when a lady fell into a water feature. Onlookers were shocked as they watched events unfold.

According to OK! , Harriott was part of a group of several people who helped pull the woman to safety. She was treated by paramedics, but her condition, as yet, is unknown.

The 65 year old presenter, Harriott is perhaps best known for much loved cooking shows, Ready Steady Cook and Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook. Admired for his fun and no nonsense approach to cooking, he is also the best selling author of numerous cookbooks.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a gardening show held for five days in May by the Royal Horticultural Society, the UK’s leading gardening charity. The show, held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, London is attended by members of the British Royal Family.

The show will run from Tuesday 24 May to Saturday 28 May and will open 8am-8pm on Tuesday to Friday, with an additional late entry on Friday between 5.30pm and 10pm. On Saturday, visitors are welcome between 8am and 5.30pm.

Typically from 4pm on the last day of the Chelsea Flower Show, the famed plant sell-off begins, so if you can, nip down, maybe find yourself a bargain!

